Monsoon rain system has entered Pakistan with light to heavy rains in different parts of the country.

The rains resulted in uprooted poles and trees, hundreds of electricity feeders tripped, collapsed roofs with threat of urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad.

Heavy rain with gusts of wind and plenty of thunder hit different cities of the country on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall with strong winds were experienced in Lahore, Gujranwala, Daska, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and Sukekhi. Heavy rains lashed Sargodha, Bhalwal, Khushab, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Shorkot and Sangla Hill.

Many cities including Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Jhang and Dina lost power, while rain was also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Derbala, DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit and Kashmir.