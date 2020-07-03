Share:

ISLAMABAD-In an interview, Shahroz Sabzwari said, “We are doing Eid telefilm for ARY Digital and its name is ‘Ghar Kay Na Ghaat Kay’. As you can see I have a moustache and she (Sadaf Kanwal) looks simple because we are in our characters.” Sadaf Kanwal said, “I am not that simple but I look simple because of my character. My character is very amazing. The story is about two sisters and their husbands.” Talking about their working experience together, Sadaf Kanwal said, “So now we are married it is very good and the comfort level in on top.”