Share:

peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concerns over the unannounced and excessive pwer load-shedding, frequent tripping and low voltage issues on industrial and commercial feeders, and asked the PESCO management to resolve the issue on priority basis.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SCCI President Maqsood Anwar said that despite sufficient electricity supply from Wapda to Pesco, the hours-long power outage for industrial and commercial consumers was incomprehensible and unacceptable.

He added the electrical appliances and machines are developing faults owing to power cuts, frequent tripping, voltage fluctuation or low voltage.

The SCCI chief also said that the PESCO management needs to improve and upgrade its power distribution and supply system aimed to overcome the increasing tripping and low voltage issues.

“We had taken the issues of power outages, tripping and low voltage with the authorities concerned time and again but not to avail,” he lamented.

Maqsood said that the government has exempted industrial estates from electricity load-shedding but PESCO has failed to implement the government decision and is carrying hours long power outages in industrial zones.