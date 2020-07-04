Share:

The second group of Pakistan cricketers – including Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz – reached Manchester. The players were then taken to Worcestershire via bus and will integrate with the side after testing negative for COVID-19 in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) testing programme.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan had said before departing for England that it was tough time for him when he first tested positive for coronavirus but he was sure that this hard time would be over soon. He said he was happy when he tested negative for the pandemic.

The six cricketers were among the ten players who had initially tested positive for coronavirus, however, their results came negative twice afterwards when retested on June 26 and 29. Pakistan are scheduled to face England in three Tests and as many Twenty20 Internationals. The first Test is scheduled from July 30 to August 3.