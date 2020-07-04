Share:

A private airline, SereneAir, has been permitted by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate two chartered flights to Saudi Arabia between Jeddah, Riyadh and Karachi. SereneAir has been allowed to operate two chartered flights, one from Jeddah to Karachi and second from Karachi to Riyadh, to transport more than 400 nationals. The flights will be operated on July 11 and July 15. The permission of chartered flights to SereneAir was given after the approval of Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), however, the crew will not be allowed for disembarkation.

CAA also notified that the airline will fully comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government for operating flights. Emirates resumes flight operation The UAE airline, Emirates, has restored flight operation to Pakistan after making it compulsory to conduct coronavirus test of all Pakistani passengers. It has been decided that Chughtai Lab will provide test results of the passengers directly to the Emirates administration.

The foreign airline will operate flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Moreover, the airline administration also placed a condition that COVID-19 test results of all passengers should be submitted within 96 hours. The airline signed an agreement with Chughtai Lab for conducting coronavirus tests of passengers who will bear expenses of the screening test. It is pertinent to mention here that Emirates had temporarily suspended its flight operation in Pakistan last week.