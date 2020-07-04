Share:

KARACHI/ SUKKUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday said that the Sindh government was on the path of confrontation with the federal government but the latter was desired to develop good relations with the provinces.

He said that the provincial government was creating constitutional problems by confronting with the federation, according to a communique here.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that smell of bias against federation was being felt from the acts of Bilawal and its party.

‘Bilawal and Sindh government use Sindh card against every matter of national importance,’ he said, adding that it had become provincial government’s habit to criticise and refuse every action of the federation. He said that the introduction of new curriculum policy was a historical one.

‘We will not let sabotage this historical step in the field of education,’ he observed.

He further said that everyone knew about the deteriorating condition of education in the province.

Meanwhile, Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh urged the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to stop playing “Sindh Card” and also not to forget that this card used by them over the years has been discarded by the people across the country, a statement issued here on Friday. Shaikh said PPP leaders and ministers needed to be reminded that tax collection under the 1973 Constitution was a federal subject and remained to be so even after the 18th constitutional amendment. Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over an accident of Shah Hassan Express train bound for Lahore from Karachi. He expressed his grief over the causalities in the accident, according to a news release. He asked the Punjab government to provide best medical treatment to injured persons and also prayed for their early recovery.