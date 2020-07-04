Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government has announced to make public joint investigation team reports (JITs) of Uzair Baloch, leader of Lyari gang war, Nisar Murai, former chairman of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and JIT of the Baldia Factory tragedy.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and spokesman Murtaza Wahab held a press conference in the Sindh Assembly.

Murtaza Wahab said that the job of PTI is to make accusations against the people and to hold press conferences against the opponents. Ali Zaidi is the Minister of Maritime Affairs and his performance is also in front of everyone.

He said that PIA is being destroyed under a conspiracy. “Ali Zaidi is not doing anything for his ministry, he is talking about improving PIA. We do not understand who is making important decisions in the country.”

Murtaza Wahab said that Ali Zaidi has been talking about JIT for the last several days. These are sensitive documents but they have a habit of lying. He said Zardari and Faryal Talpur names are mentioned.

The Sindh government spokesman said that the Sindh government was going to make public the JIT reports of Uzair Baloch, the tragedy of Baldia Town Factory and Nisar Murai. The JIT reports would be available on the website of the Interior Ministry on Monday.

He said, “I challenge Ali Zaidi to show the mention of PPP leadership in this JIT reports, there is no mention of PPP leadership in it, these reports are not made by PPP but by institutions. Ali Zaidi is doing point-scoring, so he should apologize to the nation and the PPP leadership.”

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs had filed a contempt of court case against Chief Secretary Sindh in the Sindh High Court for not making public the JIT reports of Baldia tragedy, Uzair Baloch of Lyari gang war and PPP leader Nisar Murai. The petition was filed.

The petition contended that the Sindh High Court had in January ordered the publication of the reports of the three major JITs, but despite the court order, the Chief Secretary Sindh did not make the three reports public.