KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that 2,430 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the province during the last 24 hours, increasing the tally to 89,225 while 31 more patients died, lifting the death toll to 1,437.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, the chief minister said that 9,436 samples were tested which helped identify 2,430 fresh cases, showing 26 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 471023 tests had been conducted in Sindh which led to the detection of 89,225 cases. “Of these 89,225 patients, 49,926 had been cured, including 1399 overnight,” he said, and added, “The recovery rate in the province stands at 56 percent.”

Murad said that 31 more patients died, taking the death toll to 1,437 that showed 1.6 percent death rate.

He added that currently 37,893 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment, of whom 36,072 were in home isolation, 243 were at isolation centers and 1,578 at different hospitals.

He disclosed that of 754 patients who were currently in a critical condition, 101 had been shifted onto the ventilators. The CM prayed for their early recovery.

Giving district-wise break-up of the new cases, the chief minister said that out of 2,430 cases, 1177 had been reported from all six districts of the Karachi division. “There are 389 cases in South, 296 in East, 168 in Central, 117 in Korangi, 111 in Malir and 96 cases in West,” he said, and added that Hyderabad had 89 new cases, Dadu 58, Ghotki 55, Thatta 51, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Tando Allahyar 47, Larkana 47, Naushehroferoze 41, Sukkur 38, Khairpur 37, Tando M. Khan 37, Shikarpur 35, Sujawal 30, Matiari 21, Jamshoro 19, Badin 17, Jacobabad 16, Sanghar 15, Umerkot 13, Mirpurkhas 11, while Kambar and Kashmore had one case each.

The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands and avoiding crowded places.