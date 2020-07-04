Share:

Leading social scientists, parliamentarians and experts resolved to undertake collaborative efforts aimed at creating

awareness and adopting preventive measures about COVID-19.

They were addressing mental health & other related issues during the webinar held on Saturday on the topic "Role of Social Scientists during the Pandemic". The webinar was organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan with collaboration of Government College University Lahore and University of Lahore.

The speakers also emphasized on continued close interactions among the social scientists and decision makers for developing an effective mechanism, learning from best practices and taking advantage from one another's experiences and expertise.

They emphasised that social scientists, thought leaders and opinion leaders have a key role as they have broader perspective on society and pulse of the people. They can provide a way forward with optimism on overcoming the

current challenge and converting into opportunities.

They also appreciated the efforts and role of the Inter University Consortium for initiating a number of useful initiatives and programs in close association with its members institutions and partners especially during the COVID-19.

The speakers of the webniar included Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman Senate of Pakistan Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, Pro Rector Superior University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters,

Zafarullah Khan, former Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Mian Imran Masood, Former Education Minister of Punjab, Vice Chancellor University of South Asia, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Syed Tahir Hijazi, Vice Chancellor Muslim Youth University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot, Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi, Vice Chancellor The Women University Multan, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab and Nadeem Akber Director AIPS Pakistan

while Prof. Dr. Rauf I Azam, Pro-Rector University of Lahore, Former Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore moderated the session.

Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan extended thanks and assured to proper follow up the recommendation given by experts in the webinar.