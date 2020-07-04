Share:

LAHORE - Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday and discussed different matters including the posting of officers in Southern Punjab secretariat.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG will perform their duties in Multan and Bahawalpur and financial and administrative autonomy will be given to them.

He maintained that Southern Punjab was on its way to speedy development and all the backward areas will be bought at par with the developed cities. He disclosed that districts will be provided development funds under Provincial Finance Award (PFA) and they will not be at the mercy of the provincial government for development.

He asserted that Southern Punjab province will have to be carved out and it will be done by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM appreciated that Malik Amir Dogar played an important role in the approval of the federal budget.

Malik Amir Dogar maintained that posting of officers for the Southern Punjab secretariat was an important development adding that credit went to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. “The doors of development are now open to the people of Southern Punjab and the PTI leadership has a great love for the people of belonging to this region.

The establishment of the Southern Punjab secretariat is the basic step for establishing the new province”, the Chief Minister observed. .

Ministers, MPAs

call on CM

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and MPAs including Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ahsan ul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Sania Kamran and Ahmed Khan Bachar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the rejected politicians are trying to save their politics but they have no future.

He advised all such elements who are engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism to sweep before their doors and be answerable to the nation for their corruption. These elements have set world records of corruption in their tenure and the people have rejected these corrupted politicians, he said.

He stated that people have not forgotten the loot and plunder of these elements nor their corrupt faces. He vowed the government will continue to counter every mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The assembly members are my companions and I will take them along. Public welfare work will be done in the areas of assembly members with their consultation and parliamentarians should burn the midnight oil to solve the public problems. Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Hussain Manhais were also present.

PFA Chief presents cheque to CM for Corona Control Fund

Chairman Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Umer Tanvir Butt presented a cheque of Rs 0.9m to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office for Corona Control Fund.

The CM thanked him adding that vulnerable segments are most affected by the coronavirus and it is a collective duty to help the destitute. The government is standing with the affectees and they are given every possible support, he added. The CM stated the government is the custodian of every penny donated to this fund and funds will be given to the needy with utmost honesty.

The government is fully dedicated to providing relief to the needy, he added. It is the time to serve the ailing humanity but opposition leaders have tried to exploit the situation for their political purposes. It is condemnable to divide the nation and opposition leaders should realize facts because their negative politics has been buried, he concluded.

Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and parliamentary secretary (housing) Malik Taimur were also present

CM grieved over

loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to collision between a train and the van near Farooq Abad. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed the health department to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.