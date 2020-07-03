Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 2, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 2.29 percent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 132.32 points against 129.36 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.77 percent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.89 percent increase and went up from 137.02 points in last week to 138.24 points during the week under review. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.24 percent, 1.47 percent; 1.87 and 2.90 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included, moong pulse, garlic, bananas, masoor pulse, gram pulse, mustard oil and potatoes.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included petrol, hi-speed diesel, tomatoes, chillies, LPG Cylinder, onions, chicken, eggs, gur, cigarettes, mash pulse, cooked daal, wheat flour, cooked beef, sugar, rice (Basmati broken), mutton and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri6/9), bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (both loose and tin), salt, tea (packet), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, telephone call and toilet soap.