MULTAN - Provincial minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial said that all possible resources were being utilized for achieving 7.5 million cotton bales target in Punjab. Provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meeting here on Friday. He said that cooperation from all stakeholders was essential to get required results from cotton crop.

He said that he himself, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, Director Generals were paying urgent visits to cotton cultivated areas to review ongoing field activities.

He directed the officials to speed up field activities for guidance of cotton growers and strict monitoring to keep quality of fertilizers and pesticide sustainable in the market. Agriculture minister also ordered to provide practical training to cotton growers about pest scouting and spray and timely provision of technical advisory committee’s recommendations to growers.

The all stakeholders presented suggestions about cotton quality and its production enhancement during the meeting. Minister assured implementation on suggestions put by the stakeholders.