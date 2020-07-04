Share:

Sindh Police claimed to have arrested two more suspects on Saturday allegedly involved in the killing of a Canadian woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city during a robbery bid. The accused have been identified as Rehmat Ali Khan aka Wasooli, who was also an absconder, and Ibrahim Ali Khan aka Anwar.

The incident claimed the life of Dr Ayesha, who came to Pakistan from Canada to attend a wedding ceremony in Karachi. She was the sister-in-law of SHO Shahra-e-Faisal Sarwar Commando.

According to police, the arrests of two men were made by Iqbal Market police for their involvement in a murder case during a dacoity bid on 26 August 2019.

One of the accused in the murder case of the Canadian woman, Faisal Khan has already been arrested.

The police claimed that the two accused were members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) London and were also involved in collecting extortion in the name of the party.