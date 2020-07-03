Share:

All people are made equal, yet Black people aren’t treated with the same respect. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African American man, was killed while being arrested by the police. This is not an isolated incident, and there is a larger context of African American men and boys who were killed at the hands of the police, many of whom, like George Floyd, were unarmed. Since 2014, some high-profile deaths include Eric Garner (2014), Michael Brown (2014), Tamir Rice (2014), Laquan McDonald (2014), and many others. Moreover, Black females are also victims of police violence, a reality that sparked the “Say Her Name” movement to highlight how this violence often goes unnoticed. Many see Floyd’s death as an example of systemic racism, referring to the way race disadvantages people of colour in the criminal justice system. Research shows that African Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white people are. Furthermore, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that the global pandemic has had an especially detrimental impact on racial and ethnic minorities in the United States and a range of other countries. “This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored,” she said in a statement.

SARFRAZ SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.