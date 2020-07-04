Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has said that several new projects will be launched under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the province.

During the meeting with board of Public-Private Partnership Authority under the chair of CM Buzdar, it was decided to formulate an economic plan for improvement of infrastructure in Punjab.

According to the details, Buzdar also directed to expedite the resolution of issues regarding Rawalpindi ring road.

The CM further said that clean water project for Lahore will cost Rs7.25 billion.