KARACHI - The Meteorological office on Friday predicted that monsoon rains were likely to strengthen in Sindh from Monday.

The Met Office said that the Monsoon currents were expected to strengthen in Sindh that might generate widespread rain-wind/thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamshoro and Dadu from Sunday (night) to Tuesday.

It said that few heavy falls were also expected during the period.

Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met office advised all quarters concerned to take precautionary measures to remain alert during the forecast periods.

The department’s Director Sardar Sarfaraz said monsoon rains will begin in the province on June 6.

“Before the monsoon, there is also a possibility of dust storms and gusty winds blowing at a speed of between 20-30 nautical miles. The rainfall is likely to continue in intervals until the early hours of the morning on June 8.”

He added that the temperature was expected to rise before the rainfall as a result of the sea breeze being cut off. “It can go up to 48 or 49 degrees Celsius.”

The official advised citizens that were out of their homes during the dust storm to seek shelter.

“Don’t stand underneath billboards or trees during the dust storm,” he said, adding that there was also a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours (on Saturday).

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 29 to 31 degrees centigrade, respectively, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours. Hot or very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. Partly cloudy or cloudy and humid conditions along the coast in the next 24 hours.

Separately, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh said yesterday that Board had finalised its strategy to cope with the situation and provide relief to masses during expected monsoon and Eidul Azha

The MD SSWMB directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the masses during expected monsoon.

Kashif Gulzar issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Board, said a statement on Friday.

He said that the team of SSWMB will perform timely dewatering in the affected areas during the monsoon while banners will also be displayed to create awareness among the masses.

He said that the strategy is also devised for proper disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-azha. The complaint centre will also be operationalised in every zone in Karachi to resolve problems of the people, he added.

The people are advised to lodge their complaints on whatsapp no: 0318-1030851, of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Meanwhile, Sukkur was undergoing a heatwave that will continue for next three days, said an official of Met office here on Friday.

According to the official, maximum temperature in Sukkur has been recorded 46º Celsius and above today.

The weather in most parts of the northern Sindh will remain hot and humid on Saturday.