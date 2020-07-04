Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US government has provided ventila­tors worthy of 3 million dollars to Pakistan to help fight against the coronavirus.

“The donation is a fulfilment of US Pres­ident Donald Trump’s promise to Paki­stan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Deputy Consul General of USA, John Jo­seph Helmire.

On condition of anonymity, an officer of National Disaster Management Authority said that their department had received the donation yesterday at the Karachi Airport.

He that the delivery was made possible under the command of Deputy Consul Gen­eral of US.

Breifing about the use of these ventila­tors, the official stated that only the sensi­tive and most critical patients of Covid-19 will be treated with these ventilators.

While ventilators were being delivered at the Karachi Airport, a ceremony was also held by Member Operations NDMA Bregadier Wasim ud Din and DCG USA John Joseph.

During the ceremony, the DCG USA informed the media that the donation was carried out un­der the special orders of Donald Trump.

He said that USA stood beside Pakistan in the fight against this global pan­demic.

The officer further stressed that the do­nated ventilators and other donations by USA to Pakistan reflects the strengthened relationship between the two nations.

In addition, Brigadier Wasim ud Din ap­preciated the officer and US for their do­nations. He informed the media that the ventilators were delivered along with its maintenance and a detailed training manu­al for its critical care staff.

The official briefed that NDMA was al­ready working on increasing the number of oxygenated beds as demanded by the gov­ernment of Pakistan. “Sindh has already been given 70 oxygenated beds,” he said.

The official further ensured that NDMA is playing a key role in providing medical as­sistance across the country.