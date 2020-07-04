ISLAMABAD - The US government has provided ventilators worthy of 3 million dollars to Pakistan to help fight against the coronavirus.
“The donation is a fulfilment of US President Donald Trump’s promise to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Deputy Consul General of USA, John Joseph Helmire.
On condition of anonymity, an officer of National Disaster Management Authority said that their department had received the donation yesterday at the Karachi Airport.
He that the delivery was made possible under the command of Deputy Consul General of US.
Breifing about the use of these ventilators, the official stated that only the sensitive and most critical patients of Covid-19 will be treated with these ventilators.
While ventilators were being delivered at the Karachi Airport, a ceremony was also held by Member Operations NDMA Bregadier Wasim ud Din and DCG USA John Joseph.
During the ceremony, the DCG USA informed the media that the donation was carried out under the special orders of Donald Trump.
He said that USA stood beside Pakistan in the fight against this global pandemic.
The officer further stressed that the donated ventilators and other donations by USA to Pakistan reflects the strengthened relationship between the two nations.
In addition, Brigadier Wasim ud Din appreciated the officer and US for their donations. He informed the media that the ventilators were delivered along with its maintenance and a detailed training manual for its critical care staff.
The official briefed that NDMA was already working on increasing the number of oxygenated beds as demanded by the government of Pakistan. “Sindh has already been given 70 oxygenated beds,” he said.
The official further ensured that NDMA is playing a key role in providing medical assistance across the country.