MULTAN - AIG South Punjab Inam Ghani expressed desire that all online games that causing violence among youth, especially children should be banned forthwith like happened with Players Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG), a popular online multiplayer game.While delivering message recorded through video call after arriving here on Friday, he appealed parents to ‘hold parental guidance’ for not exposing their children to such non-sense games. He said government and Punjab Police was fulfilling their obligations to control such games.He said nobody could deny role or benefit of computer, internet and information technology. However, he said, when we got positive impacts, it equally possessed negative effects. Damages especially reporting through online games were being proved more alarming, he added.We found children not only were wasting their time but resorting to suicidal tendencies, he said. Games’ addiction was increased so much that players dared to commit suicide as couldn’t tolerate defeat caused through the game, he said. In this connection, Punjab Police took good step by assuring it ban through PTA’s authority. “We took up the issue with PTA and held ban on PUBG temporarily” he remarked.He said the game had emerged addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of children. Cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game reported increased in the media.