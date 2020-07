Share:

FAISALABAD - A youth was shot dead over domestic issue in the area of Dijkot police station. Police said on Friday that Faryad s/o Liaqat, resident of chak 280-RB, had a marriage dispute with his relatives. On the day of incident, an altercation took place and a relative opened fire, killing him on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused.