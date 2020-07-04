Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted that there is fair chance of sighting the moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH on the evening of July 21 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad.

The Zilhaj moon most likely to be sighted on Tuesday July 21st and the Eidul Azha will fall on Friday July 31.

In a statement the met office has said that the new moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:33 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 20 July (Monday).

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of July 21st.