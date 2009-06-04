ISLAMABAD (Online) - The federal finance ministry has dispatched a summary to the cabinet with regard to increasing the salaries and pension of the federal government employees by 16 per cent in next budget for the financial year 2009-10. Sources say the finance ministry has recommended the government to increase salaries of the employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22 by Rs 750 to Rs 15,500. In case of increase in salaries of the employees, the federal government would have to bear the financial burden of Rs 25 to 26 billion in next the fiscal year. It is expected that the salaries of low scale employees would be increased more as compared to high scale employees. Sources further said the finance ministry has recommended the cabinet to increase the monthly salaries of employees from BPS-1 to BPS-5 by Rs 750 to Rs. 2400, BPS-6 to BPS-11 by Rs 824 to Rs 3629, BPS-12 to BPS-16 by Rs 1046 to Rs 5955 and BPS-17 to BPS-22 by Rs 2364 to Rs 15536.