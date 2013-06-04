LAHORE - Two more kids died of measles at a Lahore hospital on Monday, taking death toll in the provincial capital to 78. So far 135 children have lost to measles in Punjab.

Thirty-four more patients were admitted to different hospitals in the province including 21 in Lahore. So far 15616 measles cases have been reported from across the province including 4782 in Lahore.

After having wreaked havoc in Sindh for quite some time, the measles monster has been on a killing spree in Punjab and the most populous and ‘developed’ province has been deprived of more than 100 lives since onslaught.

In January, a PPP lawmaker minister admitted in the Senate that ‘poor handling’ caused measles outbreak which killed 232 children in 11 districts of Sindh. He praised the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for ‘better management’ of the epidemic, though now one wonders on what grounds.

No one was punished for the DEATHS of CHILDREN in Sindh, so no one in Punjab needs to worry about either. Ironically, Lahore and its suburbs, are the worst hit where the government ‘successfully’ concluded a nine-day vaccination campaign on May 9, are the worst-hit areas in the province.

The government has planned plans to launch a drive similar campaign in rest of the province in June, despite clear warnings from the health experts that a piecemeal campaign will would seriously compromise its effectiveness.

Instead of taking the bull by the horns, the caretakers have opted for LIP SERVICE and for passing the buck to the upcoming next elected government. They have come up with a lame excuse that they are only supposed to take care of the routine affairs in during the interim period. Unfortunately, no leader talked about any plan to fight off even mentioned measles during electioneering, showing that such matters of utmost and immediate concern were are not on their to-do list.