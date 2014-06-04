The Culture Department of Sindh, through its endowment fund is helping numerous artists and writers, who are old and need financial aid, mostly for medical purposes. This is a very nominal sum which, does not cover all the treatment, but does help them, it is a good gesture and should be appreciated. The Culture Department has so far distributed Rs eight crore among needy artists and writers, it is said to be a rear example in Asian countries.

In my opinion, this is a good gesture and I hope that they would continue to help our valuable artists and writers who deserve this type of financial help in their old age. However, it is unfortunate that some people have objected to this help, I wonder why? Islam is all about charity and help and I wish, hope, and pray that more help will be given by all sectors to the deserving.

S. M. KHAN,

Karachi, June 2.