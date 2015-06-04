Rawalpindi - Pakistan Customs Inspector, who was shot and injured by two unknown robbers during a dacoity attempt outside his house in the limits of Police Station Waris Khan, succumbed to his injuries at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Chaudhry Ijaz, In-charge State Warehouse, Air Freit Unit (AFU), PIA cargo at Benazir Bhutto airport, who is said to have taken the money into official custody that was recovered from top model Ayyan Ali by the ASF and Customs on March 13, 2015 and later deposited it in State Bank of Pakistan. Police are investigating whether or not it was a planted murder. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Waris Khan Raja Rashid for reaching the crime scene late and also for not bringing the case into the notice of top cops. According to sources and police, two armed robbers riding on a motorcycle arrived at the house of Chaudhry Ijaz at Mohalla Qasim Abad at 5:30pm on Tuesday last and tried to commit robbery. The robbers shot and injured the inspector on showing resistance and fled the scene.

The injured inspector was taken to the BBH where doctors provided him medical treatment. Nonetheless, the patient died in the hospital because of excessive bleeding. Nauman Ijaz, son of deceased, while talking to The Nation said, “As the robbers entered his house, they opened fire on my father who was doing ablution near the gate.” He said that his father was shot in his legs and was hospitalised where he succumbed to injuries due to excessive bleeding. “My father had no enmity with anyone,” he said.

A neighbour of Ijaz told this scribe that the family has no connections or affiliation with any sectarian group.

ASP Behram Khan, when contacted for his comments, categorically denied that Inspector Ijaz had any link with Ayyan Ali’s money smuggling case. He said that two armed robbers tried to loot Ijaz and shot and injured him upon offering resistance. He said that he visited customs warehouse and met with Inspector Ali there who told him that though Inspector Ijaz was their shift in-charge on the day when Ayyan was arrested, he (Ali) had taken the recovered money into custody and later deposited it in the Customs Warehouse. The ASP said that an attempted murder case was lodged against the robbers on application of brother of the deceased. “Now police will insert section 302 in the FIR,” he said. A well placed source in the Pakistan Customs, however, revealed that the money recovered from Ayyan Ali was taken into custody by Inspector Ijaz.