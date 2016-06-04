NOKHAIZ SAHI/shahid rao

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has earmarked Rs41,000 million for executing 43 ongoing schemes of Railways Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2016-17.

The government has specified Rs36,661 million for 34 ongoing development projects and Rs2,450 million for two new schemes of the Ministry of Railways. The government allocated Rs1,888 million for seven schemes of the Pakistan Railways Under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CEPC).

Out of the total allocations of ministry’s ongoing schemes, Rs14,000 million have been allocated for procurement and manufacturing of 75 new DE locomotives and Rs3,830 million for procurement and manufacture of 780 high speed bogies (hopper) wagons and 20 bogies brake vans for coal transportation Phase-I. Rs2,500 million have been allocated for track rehabilitation on Khanpur-Lodhran section and Rs2,200 million has been earmarked for special repair of 100 locomotives.

The government allocated Rs2,000 million for reconstruction of assets damaged during the flood 2010 and Rs900 million for rehabilitation of 300 traction motors.

R 2331 million have been earmarked for coal transportation by rail to Jamshoro Power Plant and Rs2450.200 million for procurement and manufacture of 830 high capacity bogies freight wagons and 250 passenger coaches.

The government has earmarked Rs1,168 million for doubling and improvement of existing track from Port Qasim to Qasim Station and Rs300 million for rehabilitation and up-gradation of ML-I including acquisition of land for new Dry Port at Buldhair, District Haripur under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On the other hand, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar proposed Rs78 billion for Pakistan Railways for the fiscal year 2016-17 in his budgetary speech. Dar said that Pakistan Railways faces shortage of locomotives and an amount of Rs14 billion has been allocated for procurement and manufacture of new locomotives.

He said Rs37 billion earmarked for pay and pensions of railways employees and Rs41 billion allocated for 43 development projects in fiscal year 2016-17. He said that the track rehabilitation project between Khanpur-Lodhran is also in government top priorities. The repair work on around 800 coaches and 2000 wagons will be completed by this year, minister added. The minister said that newly launched Green Line train express between Islamabad-Karachi is the result of efforts of the Pakistan Railways. This is the beginning of a bright future.

Meanwhile, for financial year 2016-17, the federal government has allocated Rs1,520.521 million for the development of agriculture sector under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the budget document, the government has allocated Rs1,245 million for the completion of 19 ongoing projects and 275 million for six new schemes in the agriculture sector.

For promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan, the government has allocated Rs240 million and an amount of Rs200 million has been allocated for the National Pesticides Resides Residues Monitoring System in Pakistan – a project of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), besides allocating Rs50 million for Indigenisation of Hybrid Seed Production for Enhanced Crop Production (Islamabad).

The government has allocated another Rs200 million for Research for Agriculture Development Programme (Islamabad) – a project approved by the ECNEC and Rs273 million have been allocated for up-gradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) to the level of AZRC and establishment of New Adaptive Res. Cum Demonstration Institute at Seakach, Wana South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency (FATA) Tank Matora, Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the current fiscal year, the government has earmarked Rs20 million for establishment of Horticulture Research Institute Khuzdar Balochistan while Rs26 million has been allocated for establishment of Livestock Research Institute Turbat Balochistan.

In the PSDP 2016-17, the government has introduced six new schemes, including Agriculture Information Portal (Rs50 million), Establishment of Animal Quarantine Gwadar phase-II (Rs 19 million), Establishment of Citrus Development Board (Rs5 million), Implementation of Quality Management System at National Veterinary Laboratories and Accreditation for ISO 17025 under Pakistan National Accreditation Council (Rs5 million), Risk Based Control of Foot and Mouth Disease in Pakistan (Rs95 million) and for Agriculture and Livestock Research System and Arid Zone Research Institute, Umerkot, Sindh (Rs100 million).