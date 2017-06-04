Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation received the 22nd Nikkei Asian Award in Tokyo in recognition of foundation's longstanding social and welfare activities for the general public.

An Indian IT entrepreneur and Taiwanese Virologist were also among the recipients of the award for achievements in their respective fields.

The awards were given to individuals and groups in Asia that have made significant contributions to the region's development.

Speaking at the award ceremony Faisal Edhi said that India's piling up of weapons is fueling arms race in the region and emphasized that countries of the region must cooperate and contribute towards solution of common problems of poverty, education, health, social insecurity and availability of basic amenities of life.

He added that peace and harmony in the region could bring vital changes in the lives of masses as more resources might be dedicated to social and welfare well being.

He urged that countries like Japan should play a significant role in this regard. He also thanked Nikkei for recognising the contribution of 'Edhi Foundation' towards welfare activities aimed at needy people.