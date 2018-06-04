Share:

islamabad (PR) - Roots College International, Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad held an interactive O Level/IGCSE and AS/A Level Orientation Session on National Career Counseling aimed at facilitating college students who wish to study at RCI Millennium Campus I-9/3 and aspired to go abroad for academic and career prospective. The session comprising subject choices, university placement and scholarships provided individuals with career, personal, social and educational counselling.

Sating true to Roots Millennium Schools’ tradition of providing quality education for over 30 years; the session was aimed at facilitating students in evaluating their abilities to develop realistic academic and career goals. The award winning National Guidance Counselor and Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI has been working effectively to develop and implement strategies to help students succeed. Addressing the session, Mr. Faisal Mushtaq advised students regarding college majors, admission requirements, financial aid, apprenticeship programs, career development and job-hunting techniques.

Speaking to a group of high school graduates, Mr. Faisal emphasized the role of youth in shaping the World. He explained the importance of youth in nation building, and the valuable contribution that youth can make in all sectors of society, is unmatched.

The successful session helped to educate, inform and clear ambiguities regarding subject selection, internship and career opportunities, foreign applications for the benefit of individuals seeking foreign education of undergraduate or post graduate level.

The two hour seminar aimed to educate the youth about avoiding the common mistakes which are made while planning their future plans.

The session focused and covered major aspects, concerns and apprehensions, our young individuals face before embarking on the journey of life. Making the right choice thorough guidance and support is the key to successful future.

Roots Millennium Schools under the dynamic leadership of Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI contributes tremendously towards the educational and student counseling as it provides the students with diverse opportunities and mentoring sessions.