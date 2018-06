Share:

KHAIRPUR - A boy was crushed to death by a tractor near Agra on Sunday. According to details, a tractor crushed Amir Ali Lanjwani, 10, near Agra link road when he was crossing the road, resultantly he dried on the spot.

The body was brought to Gambat hospital and later handed over to his heirs. Police arrested tractor driver but did not register the case of incident till fling of the story.