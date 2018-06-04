Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority did not find any hidden asset of Ahad Cheema, the primary accused in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam, or any property owned by his immediate family members.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked the civic body to check its record and provide the details if any sale, purchase of flats, houses and plots had been found in the name of the arrested bureaucrat and his family members.

The CDA was further asked to provide the full record of a plot situated in Sector I-15/1 in Islamabad, which was owned by Ahad Cheema since 2016.

According to a letter, which is available with The Nation, in addition to aforementioned plot, the NAB had also sought the record of the properties in the name of eight people including Ahad Cheema, his wife Saima Ahad, his brother Ahmed Saood Cheema, his sister Sadia Mansoor Cheema, his mother Nishat Afza, his sons Esa Ahad Cheema and Mustafa Ahad Cheema and another person named Ahmad Hassan from the CDA Estate Management Directorate.

However, reliable sources in the civic said that the civic body could not find any property in its record in the name of Ahad Cheema or his family members and the same has been conveyed to the NAB.

“We cannot say anything about the means of the acquisition of any property that whether or not it is lawful but we can only check the record of the ownership and sale/purchase,” an officer explained on the condition of anonymity. He added: “In the record, there is no property registered in the name of Ahad Cheema or his family members except for a plot in Sector I-15/1.”

The CDA in its reply to the NAB’s query under section 19 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, stated that originally a flat number A-1 measuring 1300 yards in block no 343, Sector I-15 was allotted to Ahad Cheema but later in lieu of the said flat, a plot number 12, street 18-C in Sector I-15/1 measuring 138 square yards was allotted to him by the civic body.

“We informed the NAB that the said conversion from flat to the plot was as per the policy announced by the competent authority and there was no special treatment given to the accused in the instant case”, the officer added.

Cheema, a former director-general of the Lahore Development Authority, was arrested by the NAB on February 21 in the Ashiana Housing scam when he failed to appear before the combined investigation team of the bureau despite repeated notices.

Ahad is being considered a blue-eyed officer of the former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and he was serving as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Thermal Power Ltd when he was arrested in the case.

The Ashiana Housing Scheme was an initiative of the Punjab government to provide residential facilities to the people with low income. The government had allocated Rs2 billion and had acquired 672 kanals near Darbar Baba Noor Shah for this purpose.

The digital record of the sale and purchase of properties in Islamabad was available with the CDA since 2004 but the same facility was available only for properties transferred from the one-window directorate of the civic body from 2004 onwards.

The land record computerization project of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for the whole city had been stalled while the land record digitization of the CDA had been also shelved for years and nobody seem to be interested to complete these vital projects.