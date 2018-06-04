Share:

islamabad - In an unprecedented move, Chief Commissioner Islamabad office has found its official Facebook page to advertise vacant posts of higher grades, which don’t match the public sector nomenclatures, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Both the posts of “Media Coordinator” and “Customer Care Representative” have been allocated for females, according to the Walk-in-Interview post placed on the Facebook page of Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The date for interview is 5 June 2018 (tomorrow). The advertisement says: ICT Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI), Islamabad requires the services of young and dynamic females on ad-hoc basis.

The officials who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity said the forum for advertising vacant posts is unprecedented.

Ahead of the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan had completely banned recruitments in the federal, provincial and local governments with effect from April 1. However, the SC took notice of the same and questioned authority of the ECP whether it could ban recruitments in the country ahead of the elections.

On April 24, 2018, the apex court issued directions to the Attorney General and the advocates general of the four provinces on the ban imposed by the ECP on filling vacancies in various government departments. The matter is still pending in the court. The Chief Commissioner office has already a Public Relations Officer.

A senior officer in ICT Administration told The Nation on condition of anonymity that these posts have been created in defiance of the rules to accommodate the blue-eyed. He said the Governing Body, which gives approval to creation of posts and then sent to the Establishment Division and FPSC for concurrence, has never been consulted on the subject. The ICT ESSI does not have such posts in its schedule of establishment and the same are not related to the purpose of Social Security Ordinance, 1965, the official said further.

Irregularities have been ruling the roost at the Chief Commissioner Office. Former DCO Narowal, Syed Najaf Iqbal, a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) cadre grade-18 officer was transferred and posted as Director (Admin), ICT few months back. He is holding 5 offices simultaneously. He is holding the charge of Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), a BS-20 post; charges of Director Development; Director Agriculture; Commissioner ICT Employees Social Security Institution and Director Development and Finance, all grade 19 positions, a situation unheard of in the bureaucracy. The Chief Commissioner could not be reached for comments despite several attempts.