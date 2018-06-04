Share:

KARACHI - A suspected robber was killed by a citizen in Clifton area while three injured street criminals were arrested by police after an encounter in New Karachi locality, here on Sunday.

According to police, an exchange of fire between robbers and citizen took place near Schon Circle in Clifton area where armed motorcyclists were trying to loot a camera from a citizen and the men travelling on SUV tried to intercept them.

The culprits however opened fire and manage to escape. In retaliation, the man on the double cabin vehicle also fired back and killed one of the robbers while his companion managed to escape.

According to Boat Basin police, the suspects were trying to snatch a camera from a citizen, namely Shahid. They said that the injured robber was being shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, however, he succumbed to his injuries while on the way to hospital.

The robber later identified as 22-year-old Khan Hussain, a resident of Kemari area. He had a criminal record and he had also been arrested in connection with the street crimes in 2011 by the Boat Basin police station. Police said that the investigation was underway about to trace the men travelling on the double cabin vehicle while a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

Separately, three alleged criminals were injured in a police encounter in New Karachi area of the city in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the encounter took place in New Karachi area in which three alleged criminals, Faisal, 25, Zohaib, 30, and Aamir, 25, were sustained bullet injuries in a shootout. The injured were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. The police claimed to have recovered weapons and motorbike from their possession. Later police have registered the case and started further investigation.