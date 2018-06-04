Share:

LAHORE - Following a week-long political wrangling over the issue of nominating a caretaker chief minister, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Sunday agreed to disagree over some name and decided to refer the matter to the Assembly Committee to settle the issue.

Under the election rules, both the leaders had three days to evolve consensus over a name but no breakthrough was achieved till the expiry of the deadline on Sunday midnight.

The deadlock persists since the PTI backtracked on its earlier agreement with the government last week over the name of former bureaucrat Nasir Mehmood Khosa who later rescued himself from becoming the caretaker Chief Minister after being made controversial by the PTI supporters.

Another nominee of the PTI, Nasir Durrani, an ex-IGP of KP province, also refused to assume this responsibility after Nasir Khosa’s episode.

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Rana Muhammad Iqbal is set to constitute and notify an Assembly Committee on Monday (today) to evolve consensus over one name within three days.

The two sides have sent their respective names to the Speaker to be included in the Committee.

The government side consists of Rana Sanaullah, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Three members of the Committee from the Opposition’s side include: former Opposition Leader, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Shoaib Siddiqui and Sabtain Khan.

The Assembly Committee which has equal representation from the two sides will pick one name for the caretaker Chief Minister by consensus of all the six members. The matter will be referred to the Election Commission on June 6 in case of disagreement among the members.

PTI has short-listed the names of political analyst,Hasan Askari Rizvi and renowned colomnist and former PML-N Parliamentarian, Ayyaz Amir for the caretaker slot in Punjab.

PML-N is set to short-list on Monday (today) two names from amongst four names which include the names of Justice (Retd) Sair Ali, former IG Punjab, Tariq Saleem Dogar, former naval chief Zakaullah and former Intelligence Bureau Chief, Aftab Sultan.

No formal meeting between the Chief Minister and the Opposition leader took place on Sunday to discuss the names. The two leaders, however, remained in touch with each other through former Law Minister Rana Sanaullah who acted as intermediary to exchange their messages.

It was after this indirect communication with the Chief Minister that Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Sunday announced the existence of gridlock on the issue. Earlier in the day, Rashid dashed to Islamabad to see the PTI chief Imran Khan to finalise two names for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

It may recalled here that the issue of nomination of caretaker Chief Minister for Punjab at the time of 2013 polls was settled at the level of Assembly Committee which had then selected noted journalist Najam Sethi for the top slot.