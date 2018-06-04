Share:

islamabad - Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Baig on Sunday directed the authorities concerned of Islamabad International Airport to make all out efforts to facilitate the passengers.

During his visit to new airport of Islamabad after assuming the charge as Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) he inspected different areas and facilities of the airport, a press release said.

He said that cleanliness of all areas should be ensured at any cost and underlined the need for establishment of more help desks at new airport of federal capital. He also directed the airport management to install more chairs in the departure and meeter greeters areas for the convenience of passengers.

He also directed the airport management to place more signage in different areas of terminal building for the guidance of passengers. The provision of clean water and food in different areas of the airport should be ensured, he said.

In order to meet transport needs of passengers, the transport arrangements should be coordinated with relevant bodies, he added.