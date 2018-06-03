Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Khan Abbasi and PML-N disgruntled leader and ex-MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani have joined Pakistan People's Party.

Usman Khan along with his younger brother, former leader of opposition in District Council Bahawalpur Sahibzada Muhammad Umar Khan Abbasi and son Councillor Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East Shahzain Khan Abbasi held a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal house and announced to rejoin PPP.

Earlier, his younger son Shahzain Abbasi had joined PPP in a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari however Umar Abbasi has not joined any political party. Both Usman Abbasi and Shahzain Abbasi would contest from NA-173 Bahawalpur and PP-251 respectively on PPP tickets. It is pertinent to mention that Usman Abbasi and Asif Ali Zardari were school fellows in Grammar School Karachi while late Mir Murtaza Bhutto was class fellow of Usman Abbasi.

Former premier Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had given NA and PA tickets of Bahawalpur district to Usman Abbasi in 1988 general elections but he later parted his ways with PPP and joined PML (Wattoo) and inducted as Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly. Usman Abbasi was elected MPA from Ahmedpur East in 1985, 1990 and 1997 general elections. Shahzain Abbasi told this correspondent his father would lead the election campaign of all PPP candidates in Bahawalpur district and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will visit Dera Nawab Sahib during current month.

Likewise, Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani called on PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Bilawal House Karachi and joined Pakistan People's Party.

He expressed his full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and announced to contest on PPP ticket from his home constituency.

Former leader of Opposition District Council Bahawalpur Sahibzada Muhammad Umar Khan Abbasi's close friend Jam Madaat Hussein and Ali Gillani's cousin Makhdoom Syed Aamar Ali Shah were also present on this occasion. It may be recalled that Ali Hassan was elected MNA in 2002 general elections as nominee of Amir of Bahawalpur Salahuddin Abbasi and joined PML-Q.

In 2007 he parted his ways with PML-Q and joined PML-N.His nomination papers were rejected in 2008 general elections and Supreme Court maintained lower court judgment by dismissing his appeal. In May 2013 general elections, he was elected MNA on PML-N ticket.

Two months ago he spoke against his party leadership and met with PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood and Ex-Premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Political circles said that Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani is trying his utmost to take Ex-MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi in his panel who has joined hands with his cousin Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi.