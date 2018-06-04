Share:

Islamabad - Relaxing the ban on diversion of funds, the Election Commission of Pakistan has allowed the National Highway Authority to re-appropriate around Rs28 billion to its various ongoing projects.

In response to the secretary planning’s letter to allow the re-appropriation because it’s affecting the projects, the ECP said: “There is no ban on the release of funds for the ongoing development schemes including mega projects covered under the CPEC which have been approved before 1st April 2018.” However, the ECP has said that the diversion of funds from ongoing development schemes has been banned which will ultimately ensure the timely completion of projects and reduction of cost instead of escalation.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is duty-bound to organize and conduct the elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution in free, fair and impartial manner and to provide level playing field to all stakeholders.”

The ECP asked the planning commission that if any project approved by ECNEC, CDWP or DDWP after 1st April due to its economic importance and devoid of political angles, may be sent to the ECP for consideration.

Last week, the NHA approached the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform for the re-appropriation of funds from its projects to others. The projects are related to roads in Lahore, South Punjab, Multan-Sukkur Motorway, Hakla DI Khan Motorway and Zhob-Khuzdar road. An official of the planning commission told The Nation on the condition of anonymity that the ECP has issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the release of funds not only to the NHA but also to the law division. “I think, the NOC was issued to the NHA because the projects were part of the CPEC,” the official said.

In a notification issued on April 11, the ECP had directed that “diversion of funds already allocated to various development projects in the country is banned forthwith and the spending of funds so diverted shall stand frozen forthwith.”

It was also directed that “all development schemes which have been approved with effect from 1st April like installation of gas pipelines, the supply of electricity, roads’ carpeting, water supply schemes etc shall not be executed by the federal/provincial /local governments’ authorities.”

“The federal government, the provincial governments and the local government shall not issue tenders of such schemes till the conclusion of the general election, 2018,” the notification said.