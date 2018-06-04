Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday issued a revised schedule for filing nomination papers by candidates.

The ECP decision comes after the Supreme Court Lahore registry suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict nullifying the nomination papers prepared by a parliamentary committee.

According to the ECP notification, the candidates must submit nomination papers with returning officers (ROs) from June 4 to June 8.

The names of the nominated candidates will be published on June 8, it said.

The notification said that the schedule will also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

The ECP made it clear that all other stages of the previous schedule will remain intact and polls will be held on July 25 as notified earlier.

CSC TO VERIFY NOMINATION PAPERS

Online adds: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Central Scrutiny Cell (CSC) to verify the nomination papers of contesting candidates in forthcoming general elections.

The CSC will work with the help of NADRA, FBR, State Bank and other organisations.

The information regarding dual nationality, loan write off, defaulter and income tax would be gathered from concerned organisations.

According to ECP sources, this scrutiny cell will comprise of four teams, from Nadra, FBR, State Bank, FIA and NAB; overall 36 members are included in this scrutiny cell.

Sources added that this scrutiny cell will start work and it will liaison and coordinate between Returning Officers and others organizations.