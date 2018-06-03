Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Eight 8 persons died and seven others sustained injuries, some of them critical when a speeding passenger van skidded off road and fell into a deep ravine at Peer Gali, about 20km from Mirpur district Headquarter here on Sunday, police said.

Islamgarh Police SHO Waseem Nawaz told this correspondent that eight bodies and seven injured persons were recovered from the gorge and rushed to Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

Sharing details from the accident scene, police investigation officer Waseem Nawaz informed that the ill-fated Hiace passenger van (LES-5933) was on the way from Rawalpindi to Samani, Bhimbher district, via Mirpur when it met the accident about 1pm while negotiating high-steeped highway in the hilly terrain of this district.

Those killed included women and children as well, the police officer added. Local people immediately rushed the scene of occurrence and jumped into the rescue operation with the local rescue teams who immediately shifted the bodies and injured to the DHQ Hospital.

Some of those dead persons were identified as van driver Muhammad Wasim, Ishtiaq, Kareem, Azan and Rukhsana Bibi.

Deputy Medical Superintendent and Head of Emergency Wing at DHQ Hospital Dr Azeem Ratayal told this Correspondent that six of the injured have been admitted in the hospital. Whereas a seriously injured woman identified as Rukhsana Bibi is being shifted to Hospital in Islamabad for extra-critical condition. Those injured admitted in the hospital were identified as Rukhsana, Mahnoor, Hinna, Usman, Waseem and Mukhtar, the doctor said.

The accident was so severe that the van smashed into pieces following its rolling into hundreds of feet deep straight ditch.