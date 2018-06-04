Share:

KARACHI - Former National Assembly speaker and PPP stalwart Fehmida Mirza Sunday announced joining the electoral alliance of Grand Democratic Alliance in the leadership of Pir Pagara of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional.

She joined the alliance along with her husband and former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza.

Addressing the press conference at the residence of Zulfiqar Mirza in Defence area of the city, Fehmida Mirza said that they had joined the party on the request of Pir Pagara who gave them respect and came to their residence.

“I continued raising my voice at the National Assembly for five years and after that came to my constituency consulted with people who gave me courage to take this decision,” she said.

She said that they had joined hand to launch a joint struggle for the resolution of the issues of the province. “The situation in the province had turned to worst in the last 10 years and most of the children are even deprived of their basic right to education,” she said and called for imposing education emergency in the province.

The former NA speaker said that there is a lot of corruption in local government departments and the police itself is not apolitical in the province.

“The recent census has pointed out a large number of youth population in the province but if they are not diverted towards positive activities then it could become a disaster rather then a benefit,” she said and called for freeing the province from a mafia.

She further called for on-time election but said that they should not be biased and everyone is looking towards the caretaker provincial government for free and fair elections. “The steps from caretaker government would prove their neutrality in elections,” she said.

Pir Pagara welcomed Fehmida Mirza in the alliance and said that after their success in the Sindh province they would also move towards Punjab province to rid them from corrupt rulers.

He said that earlier there were only two platforms of PPP and PML-N for political activities but now GDA has emerged as the alternative in the Sindh province.

“We and Mirza family are united on the same issues which are the progress of the Sindh province and we will be joined by more like-minded political parties or personalities soon,” he said adding that they had given people of the province an alternative platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Mirza said that it took him a long time to convince Fehmida Mirza for leaving PPP and joining GDA ranks. “The entire Badin stands with us and will vote against PPP for depriving the masses even of water for drinking and giving bath to bodies,” he said.

He said that their decision would further encourage the people of the other areas of the province to come out of the PPP fear. “I also invite Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join our ranks,” he said.