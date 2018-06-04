Share:

HYDERABAD:- The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is a group of political orphan and neglected people.

These views were expressed by PPP Hyderabad Information Secretary Ahsan Abro while talking to this scribe on Sunday. He said alliances were made and introduced in every election in the past but they were defeated and their bid was foiled by the people of Sindh and they would meet exemplary defeat as their destiny.

Abro said those who were part of dead alliance were unaware about the respective constituencies and inhabitants adding that some were suggesting for election as scheduled and some were expecting delibrate delay.

Abro said GDA was a team and group of those elements which was rejected by the people.–Staff Reporter

On July 25, people of Sindh would defeat the phenomena and aspiration of them, he added.