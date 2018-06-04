Share:

BADIN - Growers of Pangrio took to streets on Sunday against acute water shortage in their area.

They claimed that they had not been provided water for last nine months. The protesters blocked main roads against water shortage in Shadi small canal, Shadi sub-division and other canals and branches.

On the other hand, supporters of Mirza group led by Dilbar Sindhi and Noor Zaman Rustmani staged protest demonstration against water shortage. They also staged sit-in along Tando Bago-Badin Road at Bago canal bridge for several hours which caused suspension of traffic. They chanted slogans against irrigation officials for such injustice.

Talking to journalists the protesters said that growers of Shadi sub-division including Bago Canal, Naseer Canal, Chanri, Jamali and other branches were sustaining shortage of water for nine months which had caused damage and loss to growers and their crops were destroyed.

They said pet animals were dying of the thirst adding that carelessness and negligence of officials of irrigation department had caused worsen situation. They demanded early release of water.

GSTA to organize award distribution ceremony for studenrs secured A-1 in HSC and SSC part

Government Secondary Teacher Association (GSTA) Badin would organise award distribution ceremony on June 7 at GBHS Badin with collaboration of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Hyderabad.

Students of government and private schools of district Badin, who secured A-1 grade in SSC and HSC part-2 (Matric-Intermediate) annual examination for the year 2017, to be rewarded Rs 25,000 each.

In this connection all head masters, head mistresses and principals of the institutions were advised to participate the event.

The award to be distributed by District education officer (elementary/secondary/higher secondary) Badin. GSTA Badin also advised the students to bring their photo state marks certificate along with CNIC of father or guardian for reward.