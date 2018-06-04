Share:

ATTOCK - A man was killed and his father injured during a blast at a stone-crushing plant in Hassanabadal on Saturday. Ibraheem Khan along with his father Wali Muhammad was working on a stone-crushing plant when the stones fell on them due to the blasting. As a result, they were buried under a heavily-sliced piece of stone, resulting in severe injuries to both the son and the father. Labourers working on the plant retrieved them from beneath the stone and rushed them to a hospital in Rawalpindi where doctors pronounced Khan dead on arrival and admitted Wali Muhammad for treatment, who was stated to be in critical condition.