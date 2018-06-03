Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday strongly condemned the killing of Qaiser Butt, who was deliberately run over and crushed by a vehicle driven by the Indian Central Reserve Police Force in occupied Srinagar.

That, he added, was a deliberate and brutal act to terrorise the Kashmiri people in order to silence their voices for freedom.

"This is an act of genocide, which has taken Indian oppression to a new level of brutality," he said adding that was a new method to kill the Kashmiris in addition to the lethal pellet guns being used to blind innocent Kashmiris.

Sardar Masood Khan shared the concern of the Joint Resistance Leadership that in the recent weeks there had been a surge in civilian killings, desecration of religious places and terrorisation of the Kashmiri population.

"The occupation authorities in Kashmir announced a ceasefire in the Holy month of Ramadan but despite that the killing spree of innocent Kashmiris continues unabated. Peaceful demonstrated are now being crushed under vehicles," he said.

The President demanded that all Joint Resistance Leadership- Syed Ali Gillani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik - be immediately released and civil liberties be restored. He also appealed to the international community to take notice of such heinous crimes by the occupation troops against peaceful demonstrators.