islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has urged every stakeholder to come forward and join hands to make Islamabad a healthy city.

Addressing the participants of capacity building workshop organized by Health Service Directorate of MCI held here at Convention Centre, he termed Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) as an integral part of the health programme.

The mayor informed the participants that Health Service Directorate of MCI was ensuring that vaccinators should reach every housing unit to immunize every child of the city so that healthy generation could be made. For this purpose, the MCI was taking steps to impart training to people of different walks of life so that awareness regarding the immunization programme could be provided, he added.

Anser while appreciating teachers, religious scholars, civil society and elected representatives for their participation in the workshop said that all stakeholders should join hands for the success of the health programme under EPI.

He asked the participants to sensitize the people to benefit from the free EPI programme so that their children could not only be saved from different diseases but a healthy society could be formulated. While lauding the efforts of Health Services Directorate for organizing a successful workshop, he said “Engaging people from different walks of life in the health programme is a wonderful initiative because we should work together to cope with future challenges and make Islamabad a healthy city”.

On this occasion, DG Health Services Dr Hassan Urooj gave a detailed briefing regarding steps taken by the Health Services Directorate for making Islamabad a healthy city.

Among others, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Dr Sultan Azam Temuri and representatives of WHO were also present. The workshop was also attended by more than 250 community leaders including religious scholars, khateebs, teachers and elected chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and other elected representatives of different Union councils of Islamabad.