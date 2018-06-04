Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said rubber jogging track and musical fountain will be established in the Gulshan-e-Jinnah Polo Ground next year to provide excellent facilities to the visitors.

Renovation work of Baradari Park and Japanese garden was done almost ninety percent and remaining will complete in this month.

He said this while visiting the Polo Ground on Sunday along with the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, City Council Parliamentary Leader Aslam Shah, Chairman Land Committee Arshad Hassan, Chairperson Media Management Committee Sabheen Ghori and other officers.

The mayor said this is the main recreation place in the city and hundreds of people come here on daily basis with their family. The biggest Eid prayer gathering is also happens here.

Wasim said the irrigation system in the park has been made better and the green pastures increased with lot of new trees planted in this park to make it beautiful and green. The mayor also reviewed the arrangements made in this park for holding of Iftar Dinner and also gave instructions to officers.