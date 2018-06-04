Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two more political figures including former Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Abdul Rashid Godil on Sunday announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Former MQM parliamentarian from Karachi, Rashid Godil and Sardar Ghulam Abbas separately called on PTI chief Imran Khan at Bani Gala and announced to join the party.

Godil was a senior MQM leader who had also suffered an assassination attempt in Karachi some years back. Sardar Ghulam Abbas is a known political figure from Chakwal.

Welcoming the Godil, Khan said that the PTI was particularly focusing on Karachi and Godil’s joining would strengthen the party in Karachi. He vowed that the party would perform better in the port city than it did in the previous elections.