SIALKOT - Khawaja Asif, the newly appointed chairman of PML-N Election Committee Gujranwala Division, has said that the PML-N would award the party tickets to the potential candidates for the 2018 general elections.

He said that the PML-N would prefer those former MNAs and MPAs who remained with the party in hard time.

Addressing a meeting of the former MNAs, MPAs and the party workers held at the PML-N House Paris Road Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that the loyal workers were the precious assets of the PML-N and it had struggled for the provision and protection of their basic rights.

Khawaja Asif thanked his voters and supporters, and said that the people of Sialkot always voted him to power by showing their complete trust in him. He said that the people of Sialkot were with him and he will win the 2018 general elections with the power of the votes.