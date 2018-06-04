Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (today) in Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

Sources said the chief minister has been served subpoena to turn up before a team of the bureau on June 4 to submit certain documents along with answer to its queries with regard to the probe. He has also been given a questionnaire.

Lately, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed conceded before the Supreme Court that a single drop of water couldn’t be made available to the people of the province despite government having spent Rs4 billion on the Saaf Pani Project.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed a two-judge bench of the apex court, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to non-provision of potable water to the people of the province at Lahore registry.

The chief secretary told the judges that so far Rs4 billion had been spent on Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC), set up with an aim to ensure supply of potable water to the people, but not a single drop of water could be supplied.

Justice Nisar expressed displeasure over the authorities, saying so much money was squandered on the advertisement campaign, but the project couldn’t be completed.

He reiterated that everyone will be held accountable and that he will ensure every single penny of public money is returned to the national exchequer.