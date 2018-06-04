Share:

LAHORE - Police are yet to make any arrest in connection with a high-profile criminal case registered against several influential individuals including Punjab chief minister’s son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and son-in-law Ali Imran.

The case was registered with the Islampura police late Saturday night on the ‘strict’ orders of the country’s top court. The case was lodged on the complaint of Ayesha Ahad , the alleged wife of former MNA Hamza Shehbaz.

Several officers held deliberations for hours at police headquarters in Lahore late Saturday before filing the first information report (FIR). Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday had ordered the inspector general of Punjab police to register the case or go on long-leave.

The main suspects nominated as accused persons in the FIR included recently-elected Senator and former IGP Rana Maqbool, former IGP Motorways Police Zulfikar Cheema, Hamza Shehbaz, Ali Imran Yousaf, son-in-law of CM Shehbaz Sharif and three other police officials. The charges against the accused include violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life and attempted rape.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains confirmed the development to The Nation and said that the case was registered under section 354, 511, 149, 337, 506, 342 and 382 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to investigators, the section 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code relates to wrongful confinement and 354 relates to molestation with sexual motive. The PPC’s section 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and injuries) and sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences) of Code of Criminal Procedure are also included in the FIR.

Police investigators say the section 354 of the PPC is non-bailable offense. “Under section 354 PPC if a person uses criminal force or assaults a female to tarnish modesty of such a female or he has this understanding that such use of criminal force or assault shall pollute her reputation then person committing so may get imprisonment up to two years or fine or both.”

A police official, who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity, said the main suspects were “advised by their former colleagues” to immediately secure pre-arrest bail from the courts if they wanted to avoid embarrassment.

“I don’t know exactly about the police raids. I can’t tell whether the investigation police are conducting raids or not,” the officer replied when asked whether the police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

“If they (suspects) will not get pre-arrest bail within a few days, the police will not hesitate to arrest them,” the officer said. “I think all the suspects know (about the registered) case and they will be struggling to get pre-arrest bail.”

Hearing a plea about life threats to Ayesha Ahad , Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan to register the case by Saturday midnight against all the accused nominated in the application.

In her petition, Ayesha had stated that she and her daughter were facing life threats from Hamza Shehbaz. Originally, the lady had filed the complaint in 2011 but police did not register the case involving influential politicians.

However, the police on Saturday night mentioned her previous application as part of the FIR. Earlier, Ayesha had alleged that she contracted marriage with Hamza Shehbaz in 2010.

She was also demanding that a committee should be formed to probe her allegations on the pattern of a parliamentary committee constituted to investigate former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations of harassment against PTI leader Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Hamza Shehbaz rebuts the claims and insists that Ayesha’s accusations are baseless. Reportedly, the chief minister’s son claimed that the lady had leveled similar allegations against him in 2014 in the court of law but she failed to present any evidence.

On Saturday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the Punjab IGP to provide security to Ayesha and also register the case as directed by a sessions’ court against those allegedly involved in torturing and abusing her.

It was not clear yet whether the police guards were provided to the lady or not following the orders of the top judge. The two-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard the petitioner Ayesha at the Lahore Registry. The chief justice had taken a suo-motu on the complaint of Ayesha who approached the court against the police for using delaying tactics.

According to Ayesha, the sessions’ court in 2011 had ordered the police to lodge a case against Hamza, Ali, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Maqbool, Zulfikar Cheema and others. However, the police never registered the case. After hearing the petitioner, the chief justice directed the police chief to register a case immediately as per the orders of the sessions’ court.