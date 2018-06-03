Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Civil society has welcomed the posting of "what they called" pro-public officer Dr Saifullah as Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (MG). He has also been given additional charge of ADC (G).

In a press statement, the civil society activists said that Dr Saifullah had won hearts of the public during his previous posting as Assistant Commissioner (MG) as he had always lent a sympathetic ear to the general public. People from all walks of life praised the government for posting of the officer in the district. Local journalists community, members of civil society and notables including advocate Javed Sial and Mehr Azhar Abbas Tipu welcomed the posting of Dr Saifullah and assured him of full support in government initiatives for welfare of the common man.