TRIPOLI:- A woman was killed and five other civilians were wounded in an attack on a police station in eastern Libya that was claimed on Sunday by the Islamic State group. The attack occurred at dawn on Saturday while security forces were erecting a roadblock in Al-Qanan, 18 kilometres (11 miles) south of Ajdabiya, said the LANA news agency loyal to Libya's eastern administration. In a statement posted online, IS said its "caliphate soldiers" attacked the Al-Qanan police station and "violent clashes ended in the destruction of station elements". –AFP